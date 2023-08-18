Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.50.

Get Exponent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exponent

Exponent Stock Up 1.2 %

EXPO stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.95. 131,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,084. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. Exponent has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exponent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,341 shares of company stock worth $475,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 92.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.