Exos TFP Holdings LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PXD opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.17 and a 200 day moving average of $211.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.