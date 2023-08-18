Exos TFP Holdings LLC Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,073,000 after acquiring an additional 84,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 380,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CPB opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

