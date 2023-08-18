Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 164.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in VMware by 64.9% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 19,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,195 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VMware by 1,020.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,181 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $155.42 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

