Exos TFP Holdings LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 245.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

