Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 2,527 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 61,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 43,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,920 shares of company stock valued at $25,196,062. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

