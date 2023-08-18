ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.16

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 32026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.20 to $34.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Get ExlService alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 71.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.