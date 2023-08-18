Exeter Financial LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after acquiring an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,233. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.18. 13,349,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,651,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $224.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.