Exeter Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,356 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.52. 733,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,124. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.27 and a 200 day moving average of $204.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $241.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.