Exeter Financial LLC Buys 325 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.50. The stock had a trading volume of 524,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,670. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.