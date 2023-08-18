Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$48.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.44. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$41.05 and a 1 year high of C$55.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIF. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.33.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

