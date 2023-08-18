Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 552,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,169,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Specifically, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $605,004.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,390,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,355,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $605,004.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,390,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,355,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,657 shares of company stock worth $2,184,071 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.10 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

