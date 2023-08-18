EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Diego Viglianco Sells 1,128 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EVTC stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVTC. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,260,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,953,000 after acquiring an additional 187,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

