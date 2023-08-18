Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.43.

Get Etsy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

ETSY traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,356. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $149.91.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,881,523. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.