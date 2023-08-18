Esther Gilbert Purchases 2,023 Shares of CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Esther Gilbert acquired 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £2,002.77 ($2,540.62).

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

CVCE traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.87 ($0.01). 31,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,942. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.91 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £912,984.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.87.

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

CVC Income & Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.