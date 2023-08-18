Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELFree Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $208.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Analyst Recommendations for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

