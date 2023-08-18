Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $208.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

