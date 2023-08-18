Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Escalade Stock Performance

Escalade stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,598. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Escalade has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Escalade by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

