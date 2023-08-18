Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.23. 91,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.