Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 160,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,833. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.