Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance
Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 160,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,833. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth
In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.
