Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AHCO. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.