Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OTLK. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.