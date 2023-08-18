EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.69.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:EPR opened at $43.39 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.