ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of PLUS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.11. 93,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. ePlus has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,009.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,009.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,605 shares of company stock worth $1,674,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,212.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

