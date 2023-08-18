Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of ENZ stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.74.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 116.13% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
