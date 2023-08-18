Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 116.13% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 269,391 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105,642 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

