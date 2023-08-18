Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Enviva by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,177,000 after acquiring an additional 530,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after buying an additional 84,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,072,000 after buying an additional 139,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enviva by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,451,000 after acquiring an additional 265,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Down 5.6 %

EVA opened at $10.18 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enviva

Insider Activity

In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Profile

(Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.