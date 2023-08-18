Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stake Decreased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,538 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after acquiring an additional 195,988 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Energizer stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.09%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

