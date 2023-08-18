Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RWO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.