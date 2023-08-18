Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Endeavour Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82.
About Endeavour Group
