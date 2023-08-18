Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Endeavour Group

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

