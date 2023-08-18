Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $50.30, but opened at $48.95. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 981 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,121.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.28%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $6,875,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 55,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.