Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.67.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 471,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.