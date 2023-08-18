Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 2.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,121,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 727,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after buying an additional 107,479 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,497. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.