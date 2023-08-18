ELIS (XLS) 1-Day Volume Tops $115,604.71

ELIS (XLS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $115,604.71 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018626 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,080.54 or 0.99990815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04105803 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,052.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

