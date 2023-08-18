Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.49. 981,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,119. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $552.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.57 and its 200 day moving average is $404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $516.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 724,841 shares of company stock worth $360,357,419. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.