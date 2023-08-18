Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.21.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 477,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.32. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 8,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $152,526.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

