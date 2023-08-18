Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.79

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.03. Elekta AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 8,411 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1174 dividend. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

