Elastos Price Tops $1.60 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $32.47 million and approximately $961,474.29 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00006120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

