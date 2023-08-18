Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ebix Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 493,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,150. The stock has a market cap of $448.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Ebix has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

