EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $174.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,705. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.