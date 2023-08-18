Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGRX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $17.81 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

