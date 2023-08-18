E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $8.71 on Monday. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.84.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $7,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 71.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,438 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 33.1% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,308,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 325,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after purchasing an additional 315,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 28.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

