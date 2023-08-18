E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. iQIYI makes up approximately 1.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,044,000,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $2,687,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Macquarie raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

IQ traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $5.22. 8,742,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,897,640. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

