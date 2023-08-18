E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. H World Group accounts for approximately 5.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of H World Group worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. 1,272,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on H World Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.