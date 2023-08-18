Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Price Performance
Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies
In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $21,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,050,661 shares of company stock worth $28,676,137. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.