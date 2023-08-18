Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 422,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,426. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $21,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,050,661 shares of company stock worth $28,676,137. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.