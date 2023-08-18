Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,041 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 98,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $5,088,215.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,859,059.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.42. 382,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

