Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. 192,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,027. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.