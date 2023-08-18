Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 20,000 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.11% of AECOM worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Read Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.