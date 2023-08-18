Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after buying an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,399,981. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

