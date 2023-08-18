Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 223,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,238,000 after buying an additional 1,309,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 65.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,799,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after buying an additional 1,102,543 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

