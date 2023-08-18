Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

GDX stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

