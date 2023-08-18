DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Reduced by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 169,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

